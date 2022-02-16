The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GDV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. 12,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $27.61.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
