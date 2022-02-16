The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GDV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. 12,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

