The Force Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.77 or 0.00244705 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

