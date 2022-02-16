Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,832 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Textron worth $22,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Textron by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 28.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 12.3% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TXT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.94. 20,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

