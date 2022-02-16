Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,915,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,752,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. raised their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $943.03.

TSLA stock opened at $922.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $989.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $914.71. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.36 billion, a PE ratio of 188.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

