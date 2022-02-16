Ternium (NYSE:TX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Ternium stock traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.98. 95,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,279. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $56.86.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ternium by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after buying an additional 193,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ternium by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ternium by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.