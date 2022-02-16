Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. Terex has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.