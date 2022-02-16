Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

