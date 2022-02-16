Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 287,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 208,913 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.
About Tenneco
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenneco (TEN)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.