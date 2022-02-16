Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 287,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 208,913 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $869.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.