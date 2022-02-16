Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.050 EPS.

Shares of THC stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,235. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $88.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.14.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $4,126,093. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

