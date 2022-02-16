Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.97

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 410626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.0342 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.
About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.