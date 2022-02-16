Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.97

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 410626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.0342 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 583,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 411,484 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 1,128.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 306,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 281,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

