TELUS (NYSE:TU) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$33.00 to C$34.50. The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 15166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,721,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TELUS by 683.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,436 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,731 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TELUS by 2,843.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,798,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TELUS by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.84%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

