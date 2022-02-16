Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after buying an additional 275,160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $4,203,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

