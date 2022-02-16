Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.99

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$49.99 and last traded at C$49.64, with a volume of 1283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.04. The company has a market cap of C$25.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Alexander Christopher sold 20,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.14, for a total value of C$702,816.00. Also, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$173,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$520,119.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

