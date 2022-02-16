TD Securities Increases Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$59.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.97.
ENB stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $43.72.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
