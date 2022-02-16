TD Securities Increases Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$59.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after buying an additional 59,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.