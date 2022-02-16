TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 922,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 250.0 days.
OTCMKTS TCLHF opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. TCL Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.
TCL Electronics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCL Electronics (TCLHF)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for TCL Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCL Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.