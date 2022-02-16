TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$72.00 price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRP. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.97.

TSE TRP traded down C$0.76 on Wednesday, reaching C$66.40. 2,745,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,585. The company has a market cap of C$65.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.04. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$53.20 and a 12 month high of C$68.20.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674 in the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

