TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.
TRP stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. 51,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.
