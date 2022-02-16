TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

TRP stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. 51,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRP. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

