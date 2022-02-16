Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanzanian Gold Corp is a mineral resource company. It engages in the exploration and development of gold properties primarily in Tanzania. The Company’s principal properties include Buckreef Project, Kigosi Project, Lunguya Project Area, Itetemia Property and Luhala Property. Tanzanian Gold Corp, formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation, is based in TORONTO Ontario. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRX opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Tanzanian Gold has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanzanian Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanzanian Gold during the third quarter worth $173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tanzanian Gold during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tanzanian Gold during the second quarter worth $153,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

