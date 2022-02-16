Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 716,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tantech by 84.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 266,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tantech by 7,177.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tantech during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Tantech by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tantech alerts:

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tantech in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.