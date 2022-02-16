Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SKT opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.
About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
