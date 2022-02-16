Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $13.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research firms have commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE SKT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -335.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,459.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

