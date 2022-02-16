T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 36.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 983,589 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 62.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 38,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 193,756 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 230.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,560,000 shares during the period. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

