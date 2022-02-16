T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.45.
T2 Biosystems Company Profile
T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.
