T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Boosted by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $153,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS opened at $127.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $158.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

