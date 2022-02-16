T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $127.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

