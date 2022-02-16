SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the January 15th total of 774,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,646 shares of company stock valued at $277,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 2.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.06.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

