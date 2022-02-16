Syneos Health (SYNH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SYNH opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 66.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Syneos Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Syneos Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

