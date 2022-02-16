Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $135.26

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.26 and traded as low as $114.51. Symrise shares last traded at $115.87, with a volume of 616 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.42.
About Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)
