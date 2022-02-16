Switch Market Capitalization Reaches $196,934.98 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Switch coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Switch has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Switch has a total market capitalization of $196,934.98 and approximately $74,739.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00291794 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005802 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000833 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.90 or 0.01172400 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Switch Coin Profile

Switch (ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Buying and Selling Switch

