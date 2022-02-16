SVB Leerink Cuts Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target to $13.00

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22. Allakos has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 120,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 3,497.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

