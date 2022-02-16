Susquehanna Bancshares Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $370.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $365.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $262.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $13,893,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 284,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

