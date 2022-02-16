Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.00

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 184799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.69.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.59.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$592.97 million and a P/E ratio of 0.99.
About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
