SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Capitalization Tops $480.42 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002698 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $480.42 million and approximately $139.21 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

