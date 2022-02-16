Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $290,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,115 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 231,288 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 43.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,651,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after buying an additional 502,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 26.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

