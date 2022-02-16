Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $18.48

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.48, but opened at $17.83. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 1,102 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

