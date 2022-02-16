Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

Sunlands Technology Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,104. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 million, a PE ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.20. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.