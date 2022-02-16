Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,800 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the January 15th total of 356,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 330,356 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 104.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148,266.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 46.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMMT opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 424.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

