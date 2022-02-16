Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Critical Review

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Black Hills shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Summer Energy and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A Black Hills 12.96% 8.87% 2.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summer Energy and Black Hills’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.04 -$10.73 million N/A N/A Black Hills $1.70 billion 2.49 $227.61 million $3.87 17.22

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Summer Energy and Black Hills, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Hills 0 1 3 0 2.75

Black Hills has a consensus target price of $75.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.65%. Given Black Hills’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Summer Energy has a beta of 5.98, indicating that its share price is 498% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Hills has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Hills beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas Utilities segment conducts natural gas utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries. The Power Generation segment produces electric power from its generating plants and sells the electric capacity and energy. The Mining segment consists of the production and sale of coal to site, mine-mouth power generation facilities. The Corporate and Other segment covers unallocated corporate expenses that support its operating segments. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rapid City, SD.

