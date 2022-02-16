Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Shares of MSC opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.76% of Studio City International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.