Strong Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.38 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $393.31 or 0.00892804 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $54.38 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.29 or 0.07087563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,840.75 or 0.99517990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00048781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00049384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

