Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.88. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%.

In other news, Director James Leslie sold 6,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $237,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 8,650.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 601.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.