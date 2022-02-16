StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on SVAUF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of SVAUF stock remained flat at $$5.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

