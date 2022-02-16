StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.50

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.50 and last traded at $76.19, with a volume of 1192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $821,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.02 per share, with a total value of $75,292.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 37,731 shares valued at $2,457,029. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after purchasing an additional 169,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in StoneX Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after buying an additional 76,138 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

