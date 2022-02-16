StockNews.com Upgrades Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) to “Buy”

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MFC. Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

MFC opened at $21.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

