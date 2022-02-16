StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.48.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

