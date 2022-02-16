StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TEDU stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.