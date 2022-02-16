StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Points International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.
Shares of PCOM stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. Points International has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.09 million, a P/E ratio of -98.56 and a beta of 1.54.
About Points International
Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.
