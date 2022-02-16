StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.48 on Monday. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 34.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.