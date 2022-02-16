StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.48 on Monday. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.05.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 34.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
