StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.27 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.23.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 426.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 145,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

