StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $2.72 on Monday. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

About InspireMD

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

