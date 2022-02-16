StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWP opened at $5.84 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

